Coe College falls to Dubuque 15-14

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Dubuque scored a game-winning safety in the fourth quarter as the Spartans defeated Coe College 15-14 on Saturday at Clark Field.

Dubuque trailed entering the final quarter, but scored five points in the fourth secure the win.

Coe junior quarterback Carter Maske went 14-of-32 throwing for 149 yards and one touchdown. Dominic Shepardson led the receivers, hauling in eight passes for a team-high 87 yards, while Ray Seidel carried the ball 29 times for 108 yards and one touchdown.

Coe moves to 4-2 overall and 3-1 in the A-R-C. Dubuque improves to 4-3 and 4-1 in the conference play.

