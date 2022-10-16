Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Coe College falls to Dubuque 15-14

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Dubuque scored a game-winning safety in the fourth quarter as the Spartans defeated Coe College 15-14 on Saturday at Clark Field.

Dubuque trailed entering the final quarter, but scored five points in the fourth secure the win.

Coe junior quarterback Carter Maske went 14-of-32 throwing for 149 yards and one touchdown. Dominic Shepardson led the receivers, hauling in eight passes for a team-high 87 yards, while Ray Seidel carried the ball 29 times for 108 yards and one touchdown.

Coe moves to 4-2 overall and 3-1 in the A-R-C. Dubuque improves to 4-3 and 4-1 in the conference play.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image of Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train that visits the U.S. Northeast and Midwest - not...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to Iowa after 2-year hiatus
CRSD, Coralville Police, and CRPD investigating assault involving Wilson Middle School...
Police investigate assault involving Wilson Middle School Volleyball team and coach
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Volleyball crowd stays quiet to allow player’s autistic brother to attend final game
The county sheriff's Office says it received a call about a man stuck in a grain bagger in the...
Farm accident leads to death in Delaware County
A man was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids Thursday night.
Man sent to hospital after motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

The Iowa Grizzlies are building this generation of wheelchair basketball players - and the next...
The Iowa Grizzlies are building this generation of wheelchair basketball players - and the next one
UNI Logo
Day accounts for 4 TDs as Northern Iowa routs Utah Tech
Quinn Ewers threw for three touchdowns including the go-ahead score with less than five minutes...
No. 22 Texas rallies in 4th quarter to beat Iowa State 24-21
KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Endzone Week 8