Boo at the Barn brings out hundreds

SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - Miracles in Motion celebrated its annual Boo at the Barn on Saturday to help raise awareness of the organization.

The nonprofit holds class for people with sensory disorders to be comfortable around a horse. Hundreds of people spent the afternoon decorating pumpkins, going on a scavenger hunt, and enjoying the food. The event was free for families to attend because of the sponsors of the event.

“It allows the families to come out and really be able to enjoy the farm,” said Director Deb Leichsenring. To be able to walk around and see the horses and see the different things that go on at miracles.”

Classes start back up again in April.

