Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Boo at the Barn brings out hundreds

By Brian Tabick
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - Miracles in Motion celebrated its annual Boo at the Barn on Saturday to help raise awareness of the organization.

The nonprofit holds class for people with sensory disorders to be comfortable around a horse. Hundreds of people spent the afternoon decorating pumpkins, going on a scavenger hunt, and enjoying the food. The event was free for families to attend because of the sponsors of the event.

“It allows the families to come out and really be able to enjoy the farm,” said Director Deb Leichsenring. To be able to walk around and see the horses and see the different things that go on at miracles.”

Classes start back up again in April.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image of Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train that visits the U.S. Northeast and Midwest - not...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to Iowa after 2-year hiatus
CRSD, Coralville Police, and CRPD investigating assault involving Wilson Middle School...
Police investigate assault involving Wilson Middle School Volleyball team and coach
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Volleyball crowd stays quiet to allow player’s autistic brother to attend final game
The county sheriff's Office says it received a call about a man stuck in a grain bagger in the...
Farm accident leads to death in Delaware County
A man was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids Thursday night.
Man sent to hospital after motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Newbo City Market celebrates 10 years of helping Cedar Rapids businesses
Newbo City Market celebrates 10 years of helping Cedar Rapids businesses
Mental health awareness tattoos.
Tattoo event raises money for Foundation 2
Bed construction in Cedar Rapids.
Volunteers help ‘Sleep in Heavenly Peace’ build beds for kids
The Iowa Grizzlies are building this generation of wheelchair basketball players - and the next...
The Iowa Grizzlies are building this generation of wheelchair basketball players - and the next one