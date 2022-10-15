Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

University of Iowa hospitals settle lawsuit with employees

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa. (TAYLOR HOLT/KCRG)
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa. (TAYLOR HOLT/KCRG)(KCRG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics employees who say that overtime and other payments were improperly paid will receive $15 million as part of a class-action suit that was filed in 2019, according to documents filed Friday.

The healthcare system and about 11,000 workers have argued that managers didn’t pay overtime, bonuses or accrued leave as quickly as state and federal laws require.

Lawyers for the employees said the settlement figure could have been as high as $64 million. However, they were worried that a higher court could have reduced the amount to as low as $11 million after lawyers for the Iowa Board of Regents threatened to appeal a judge’s ruling for partial summary judgment, the Des Moines Register reported.

Based on that prospect, attorneys for the class members said in documents they “believe they have obtained a great result” with the settlement.

The six employees who led the lawsuit will each receive $10,000. The other workers will each receive a share of the remaining $11.6 million, based on how many payments employees allegedly received from the hospital later than the law allows. The lawyers will take home $3.4 million.

A spokesperson for the Board of Regents did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CRSD, Coralville Police, and CRPD investigating assault involving Wilson Middle School...
Police investigate assault involving Wilson Middle School Volleyball team and coach
File image of Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train that visits the U.S. Northeast and Midwest - not...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to Iowa after 2-year hiatus
The county sheriff's Office says it received a call about a man stuck in a grain bagger in the...
Farm accident leads to death in Delaware County
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Volleyball crowd stays quiet to allow player’s autistic brother to attend final game
A man was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids Thursday night.
Man sent to hospital after motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

A delicious recipe for a busy fall schedule is in this Fareway Cooking Segment
A delicious recipe for a busy fall schedule is in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Rights group: 233 killed in Iran, protests enter fifth week
Rights group: 233 killed in Iran, protests enter fifth week
Ukrainian deminers remove deadly threats to civilians
Ukrainian deminers remove deadly threats to civilians
Iowa City family opening 2nd farm business near Des Moines