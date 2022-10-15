Show You Care
Ukrainian deminers remove deadly threats to civilians(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HRAKOVE, Ukraine (AP) — A group of Ukrainian deminers with the country’s territorial defense forces is working to clear an area in the Kharkiv region of dozens of deadly mines and pieces of unexploded ordnance. The brigade is pushing to restore a semblance of safety to the cities, towns and countryside in a region that spent months under Russian occupation.

The deminers swept a remote area with metal detectors, searching for mines left behind by Russian forces that retreated from the region at the beginning of September. While many settlements in the region have finally achieved some measure of safety after fierce battles reduced many of them to rubble, Russian land mines remain an ever-present threat in both urban and rural environments.

