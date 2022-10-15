Show You Care
Rights group: 233 killed in Iran, protests enter fifth week(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BAGHDAD (AP) — Protests in Iran have entered a fifth week with demonstrations intensifying in some cities along main streets and at universities across the country. A U.S.-based rights monitor estimates at least 233 protesters have been killed in the demonstrations sparked by the death last month of a 22-year-old woman in police custody.

Participants chanted “Death to the Dictator!” on the streets of Ardabil, in Iran’s northwest. Students rallied outside universities in the cities of Kermanshah, Rasht and the capital Tehran. Commercial strikes also resumed in key cities in Iran’s northern Kurdish region. The government has responded with a brutal crackdown, internet outages and arrests.

