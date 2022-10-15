One hurt in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 380

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was airlifted to a hospital after a motorcycle crashed along Interstate 380 on Saturday afternoon.

At around 4:21 pm., the Iowa Department of Transportation reported that Interstate 380 northbound was blocked by a crash near the interchange between it and U.S. Highway 30 and 151. Emergency crews were seen on Iowa DOT traffic cameras attending to the crash, with traffic being diverted onto Highway 30.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department said that only a motorcycle was involved in the crash. One person was taken to a nearby hospital via air ambulance. Their condition was not released by officials.

The highway was fully reopened to traffic after about two and a half hours.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.