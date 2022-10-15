Show You Care
No. 22 Texas rallies in 4th quarter to beat Iowa State 24-21

Quinn Ewers threw for three touchdowns including the go-ahead score with less than five minutes remaining as No. 22 Texas rallied to defeat Iowa State 24-21 on Saturday.(Iowa State Athletics)
By MARK ROSNER
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Quinn Ewers threw for three touchdowns including the go-ahead score with less than five minutes remaining as No. 22 Texas rallied to defeat Iowa State 24-21 on Saturday.

The Longhorns trailed 21-17 when Ewers connected with Xavier Worthy to put Texas up for good.

The Cyclones drove to the Texas 28 before linebacker Jaylan Ford recovered a fumble by quarterback Hunter Dekkers with 2:28 to play. Moments earlier, it looked like Iowa State might go back in front but receiver Xavier Hutchinson dropped a pass inside the Texas 10.

