CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency crews responded after a motorcycle caught fire at the Edgewood Rd and Ellis Blvd NW intersection on Friday.

The northbound lanes of Edgewood were blocked off while crews extinguished the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The roads opened back up at approximately 6: 42 pm.

Motorcycle fire at Edgewood Rd & Ellis Blvd. (PHOTO BY: CEDAR RAPIDS POLICE) (KCRG)

