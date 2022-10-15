Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Mental health crisis response program launches in Ames

Mental health crisis response program launches in Ames
Mental health crisis response program launches in Ames(MGN)
By KCCI
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (KCCI) -Calls to 911 in Ames could now connect residents to mental health needs providers KCCI’s Kayla James reported. It’s all thanks to a new pilot program called ARCH, with stands for Alternative Response for Community Health.

ARCH is a joint partnership between Mary Greeley Medical Center, Ames Police Department, and Iowa State University Police Department. It pairs an EMS provider with a social worker, as they respond to calls that don’t require a police presence.

“We want to kind of help turn down the crisis in a way that’s calming and soothing,” said Nick Toornstra, an EMS supervisor with Mary Greeley Medical Center.

Toornstra is the EMS who will be paired with a social worker during the pilot program’s first six months. They will work five days a week, for a total of 40 hours. The hope is that following the pilot program’s six months, data will show that there is definitely a need and the ARCH team can grow and be 24/7.

“Our job as EMS is just to assess the patient for any immediate medical needs they have and make sure they don’t maybe need an ambulance and then the social worker kind of takes it from there,” Toornstra said.

The social worker will help connect people with local resources.

ARCH is funded by grants. In addition to helping 911 callers, the hope is to alleviate some of what police officers have to respond to.

“Like the Ames police chief said, they’re [police] are great problem solvers, but at the same time they’re called for a lot of different things,” Toornstra said.

Here’s how it works: people dial 911 as usual. Dispatchers at the call center will triage those calls and reach out to the ARCH team if needed.

“We’re just trying to find better ways to help service people with mental health needs and homelessness and other crisis they encounter,” Toornstra said.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CRSD, Coralville Police, and CRPD investigating assault involving Wilson Middle School...
Police investigate assault involving Wilson Middle School Volleyball team and coach
File image of Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train that visits the U.S. Northeast and Midwest - not...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to Iowa after 2-year hiatus
The county sheriff's Office says it received a call about a man stuck in a grain bagger in the...
Farm accident leads to death in Delaware County
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Volleyball crowd stays quiet to allow player’s autistic brother to attend final game
A man was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids Thursday night.
Man sent to hospital after motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Low water disrupts industry along lower Mississippi River
Low water disrupts industry along lower Mississippi River
Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.
Burn Ban in effect for Delaware County
Fall-like temperatures continue this weekend
Fall-like temperatures continue this weekend
Experts say there have been changes in drinking habits following the pandemic
Experts say there have been changes in drinking habits following the pandemic