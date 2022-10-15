Low water disrupts industry along lower Mississippi River

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Plummeting water levels in the lower Mississippi River are projected to drop even lower in the weeks ahead. The water is approaching its lowest level since 2012 in some areas.

A dearth of rainfall in recent weeks has left the Mississippi approaching record lows across several states. The National Weather Service says the river’s level could dip below 2 feet in November near the west Mississippi town of Vicksburg. Shipping businesses in the area have already seen a steep decline in goods shipped along the river.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been dredging the Mississippi in several spots to keep river traffic flowing.

