Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Low water disrupts industry along lower Mississippi River

Low water disrupts industry along lower Mississippi River
Low water disrupts industry along lower Mississippi River(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Plummeting water levels in the lower Mississippi River are projected to drop even lower in the weeks ahead. The water is approaching its lowest level since 2012 in some areas.

A dearth of rainfall in recent weeks has left the Mississippi approaching record lows across several states. The National Weather Service says the river’s level could dip below 2 feet in November near the west Mississippi town of Vicksburg. Shipping businesses in the area have already seen a steep decline in goods shipped along the river.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been dredging the Mississippi in several spots to keep river traffic flowing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CRSD, Coralville Police, and CRPD investigating assault involving Wilson Middle School...
Police investigate assault involving Wilson Middle School Volleyball team and coach
File image of Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train that visits the U.S. Northeast and Midwest - not...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to Iowa after 2-year hiatus
The county sheriff's Office says it received a call about a man stuck in a grain bagger in the...
Farm accident leads to death in Delaware County
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Volleyball crowd stays quiet to allow player’s autistic brother to attend final game
A man was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids Thursday night.
Man sent to hospital after motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Couple hopes sculpture helps families grieving after loss
Couple hopes sculpture helps families grieving after loss
Dolly Parton poses for a picture before the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Ceremony at Gotham...
Dolly Parton donation strategy: ‘I just give from my heart’
An Amber Alert for 16-year-old Aubrea Branham was canceled after the teen was found safe...
Missing Tennessee teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Mental health crisis response program launches in Ames
Mental health crisis response program launches in Ames