A delicious recipe for a busy fall schedule is in this Fareway Cooking Segment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Whitney Hemmer shares a delicious recipe that works with a busy fall schedule in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

So kind of the star of this recipe is refried beans and I think refried beans are somewhat underrated. Refried beans are rich in fiber and protein so it’s a really easy addition to add to a lot of different meals if you’re looking to stay full longer or you need to increase your fiber or your proteins. So that is the base of our wrap.

We’re not using any meat here. So I did add some cheese and I really think those are the two main ingredients especially if you have small kids at home that tend to be a little bit picky, but you could go much further than that to make these even more flavorful. So, any kind of salsa or pico would be great. A little taco seasoning sprinkled into the refried beans would be great. Avocado add some nice heart healthy fat that also helps keep you full longer so it gives this meal even more staying power. Lettuce is also a great ingredient you can add.

When it comes to sour cream, sour cream works but you can also use plain Greek yogurt so if you’re looking to get more probiotics in your diet which are those gut healthy bacteria you can use a plain Greek yogurt in place of sour cream and also get a little bit more protein in there and in a recipe like this where you’re not cooking with the Greek yogurt you really can’t tell a difference whatsoever. So if you’re just topping something like this wrap with the sour cream definitely give the Greek yogurt a try and see if your family even notices the difference.

So this can also be prepped ahead like I said if you’re kind of eating in shifts because the only cooking you need to do is put it on a pan really quick, just to seal it shut. You really don’t necessarily need to cook any thing. If you would like this recipe or any other recipes you can head to fareway.com

