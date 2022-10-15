Show You Care
Burn Ban in effect for Delaware County

Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.
Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.(Source: WIFR)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DELAWARE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 14th the State Fire Marshall got a request from Mandy Bieber, who was representing all Delaware County Fire Departments, asking to prohibit open burning in Delaware County. The Fire Marshall found that open burning is currently a danger to life and property, due to a lack of rain and dry winds, which could cause a small spark to become a larger fire.

Due to the burn nan, no open burning is allowed in Delaware county starting Saturday, October 15th at 9 a.m. unless explicitly allowed by Iowa Code 100.40(3). The Burn Ban is in effect until Mandy Bieber reports to the State Fire Marshall that conditions no longer pose a danger to life or property.

