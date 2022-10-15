Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Beta testing begins of student loan forgiveness application

The Education Department has begun a beta launch of its application for the federal student...
The Education Department has begun a beta launch of its application for the federal student loan debt forgiveness plan.(Pixabay)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The U.S. Department of Education has begun a beta launch of its application to take part in President Biden’s federal student loan debt forgiveness plan.

The department’s website says they are accepting applications to help them refine their processes ahead of the official launch and that any applications submitted won’t be processed until after the final launch. They say there won’t be a need to refile later and that there’s no advantage to applying during the pre-launch period.

The site also says the application will only be available off and on, and to try again later if you cannot access it.

The form, which is still scheduled to officially launch sometime in October, will be available until Dec. 31, 2023.

Borrowers with qualifying loans can receive up to $10,000 in forgiveness or $20,000 if they received any Pell Grants if they have an annual income of $125,000 or less for individuals and $250,000 or less for couples.

According to the Biden administration, the plan makes 43 million borrowers eligible for some debt forgiveness, with 20 million who could get their debt erased entirely.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CRSD, Coralville Police, and CRPD investigating assault involving Wilson Middle School...
Police investigate assault involving Wilson Middle School Volleyball team and coach
File image of Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train that visits the U.S. Northeast and Midwest - not...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to Iowa after 2-year hiatus
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it rescued 37 cats in Webster County on Wednesday in its...
37 cats rescued in Animal Rescue League of Iowa’s 3rd large-scale rescue in 3 weeks
Restaurant breathes new life into century old building in Oak Hill Jackson Neighborhood.
Restaurant breathes new life into century old building in Oak Hill Jackson Neighborhood
In a Facebook post, the Madison County and Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the confirmed...
Multiple mountain lion sightings confirmed in central Iowa

Latest News

I-380 Ramp closure at A Avenue
I-380 Ramp closure at A Avenue
WMC
Memphis honors lost lives on National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day
Authorities in Louisiana say two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a deadly...
Teen arrested for helping plot relative’s murder, authorities say
This combination of photos shows, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaking to reporters on Capitol...
At debate, Herschel Walker denies past support for US abortion ban