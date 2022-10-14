Waukon car dealership-turned restaurant wins 2022 Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin contest

WAUKON, Iowa (KCRG) - Lid’s Bar & Grill in Waukon won the 20th annual Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin contest.

Dan Liddiard, who co-owns the car dealership-turned restaurant with his wife Kelly, said the tenderloins are fairly thick, which allows you to taste the pork instead of just breading.

Chef Phil Carey, a tenderloin finalist judge, describes the sandwich as having “great pork flavor, with a wonderful breading that greatly complements the overall sandwich,” as well as a “perfect size of bun-to-pork-tenderloin ratio.”

Each tenderloin is a third-pound and cut and twice tenderized at Quilin’s Food Ranch in Waukon. The meat is never frozen and is hand-breaded to order, then dipped in milk and dredged through a seasoned breading.

The contest is put on by the Iowa Pork Producers Association and is managed by its restaurant and food service committee.

“Obviously we enjoy highlighting our state’s delicious pork,” said Kelsey Sutter, IPPA’s marketing and programs director. “But this award also forever transforms local Iowa businesses, as tenderloin enthusiasts look forward to the announcement every year, and are known to travel lengthy distances to try a variation of this Midwestern staple.”

The Liddiards, Waukon natives, opened the restaurant in July 2020, after operating West Side Auto Sales on the site for nearly a decade. However, the COVID-19 pandemic caused his car sales to plummet. That’s when the couple had a portion of the showroom and shop renovated for the restaurant.

The food service committee is expected to officially present the best tenderloin award to the restaurant on Oct. 18, along with $500, a plaque and a large banner for display.

Ludlow’s Steakhouse in Corydon, south of Des Moines, is this year’s runner-up.

