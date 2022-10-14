No need to panic about reported turkey shortages heading into holiday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Concerns continue to circulate about whether there will be enough turkeys heading into the Thanksgiving holiday. It comes as bird flu has impacted millions of turkeys across the country.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports 5.4 million turkeys have been depopulated this year because of exposure to bird flu. But the National Turkey Federation says there’s still plenty to go around for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The CDC highlights bird flu outbreaks in Iowa by county, and there have been several impacted flocks. But experts say there’s no need to panic.

”We do not expect any shortage of turkey products this year. If you’re going to the grocery store and you’re looking for your traditional frozen turkey you’re going to be able to find it,” said Beth Breeding, Spokesperson for the National Turkey Federation.

Nelson’s Meat Market brings in 600-700 turkeys each year.

”We have fresh never frozen, we cooked a load of birds on Thanksgiving, we have smoked turkeys, smoked breast, bone-in breast, boneless turkey breast so it’s a huge tradition,” said Jonathan Moore, President & CEO at Nelson’s Meat Market.

Moore says he’s already secured 300-400 birds for the holiday season, he ordered his load back in February. Now he’s just waiting for what’s coming fresh.

“There’s just not a lot of commitment of what will be out there for birds but the reality is right now they have enough to cover so we’ll just have to wait and see,” Moore explained.

“This has been a really challenging year for turkey farmers even those in Iowa too who have experienced this avian influenza but you know we have a turkey industry that is operating throughout the country,” said Breeding.

The National Turkey Federation says preparations for the holiday have been going on for months, with frozen turkeys hitting freezers over the summer.

Bottom line, those looking for Thanksgiving turkeys shouldn’t have a problem.

“I think the holidays will go off just fine,” Moore said.

Nelson’s Meat Market hopes to keep their turkey prices the same this year despite inflation. The National Turkey Federation says people can keep their eye out for holiday deals if they head to the grocery store.

