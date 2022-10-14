Show You Care
Man sent to hospital after motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids

A man was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids Thursday night.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids Thursday night.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-380 near 29th Street just before 10 p.m.

Police have not released the name or condition of the person injured, nor what led up to the crash, including whether there were other vehicles involved.

Police did say the crash caused lanes to be blocked for a while.

