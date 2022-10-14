The Flying Wienie customers come together to raise money for owner’s medical bills

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Flying Wienie in Cedar Rapids could see over 50 people just in a single lunch rush. Some regulars, some new customers. Either way many of those people have put even more money towards the two owners’ personal lives as they struggle with current medical issues.

Denis Martin suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD. Her husband, and co-owner to the restaurant, John, says she recently got a transplant, but the struggles didn’t stop after the procedure.

“They really give you a lot of drugs and stuff, like antibiotics. So that made her kidney shut down so now she’s on kidney dialysis,” he told TV-9.

It’s hard for many to keep up with medical bills like the ones the Martins are seeing But being restaurant owners throughout a pandemic has left them in even more need of assistance.

At first, they weren’t thrilled about the idea of asking customers for money for donations.

“With her visits to the hospital, some of the nurse there suggested it. We thought, I don’t know if we want to do that. But they told us, really you’re going to need to,” said John Martin.

Now, they have a gofundme.

Not only is it a testament to the kindness of others, but it’s proven to the Martins that their customers have become more like family.

“It’s Really good! Being here for almost 24 years it’s kind of nice because an awful lot of people know who we are and that we’ve been here that long,” said John Martin.

