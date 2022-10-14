Show You Care
Fighting food poisoning: Sweeping poultry changes proposed

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is proposing sweeping changes in the way chicken and turkey...
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is proposing sweeping changes in the way chicken and turkey meat is processed in an effort to reduce salmonella illnesses from food contamination.(KPTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is proposing sweeping changes in the way chicken and turkey meat is processed in an effort to reduce salmonella illnesses from food contamination. But those changes could require meat companies to make extensive changes to their operations.

The agency’s Food Safety and Inspection Service will begin a lengthy process of proposing new rules by holding a public hearing on Nov. 3 to get input from the poultry industry and others.

The government wants new regulations rolled out beginning next year and completed within two years.

Proposed changes include testing incoming flocks of chickens and turkeys for salmonella before they enter the slaughterhouse and limits on how much certain strains of salmonella can be on meat sold to consumers.

