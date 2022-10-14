Father admits to injuring 3-week-old son because he was crying too much, prosecutors say

BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A father in Ohio could face additional charges, including attempted murder, after his son was hospitalized with extensive injuries earlier this week.

WXIX reports 23-year-old Cameron Rush is already facing charges of assault and felony child endangering after admitting to injuring his 3-week-old son.

The prosecutor’s office said the team is pursuing more charges in the case as the baby’s injuries were described in detail during a bond hearing on Wednesday.

Prosecutors said Rush admitted to detectives that he hurt his son because the baby was crying too much. They requested a $750,000 bond due to the seriousness of the crimes.

If Rush is indicted on more charges, prosecutors said he could face 50 years in prison.

According to authorities, the child’s biological mother has muscular dystrophy and is wheelchair-bound. Detectives said there is also a history of domestic violence between her and Rush.

On Wednesday, Rush’s attorneys asked for a lower bond, saying the 23-year-old has no criminal past and would stay with family.

Ultimately the judge set Rush’s bond at $500,000, and if he gets out of jail, he will have to wear an ankle monitor on house arrest. His next court date is scheduled for Oct. 21.

Authorities haven’t released further information regarding the baby’s condition, who remains hospitalized after the incident.

