Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Farm accident leads to death in Delaware County

Delaware County, Iowa Sheriff's Office vehicle.
Delaware County, Iowa Sheriff's Office vehicle.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 13th, 2022, Delaware County Communication Center received a report of a farm accident in the 2800 block of Quarter Road. The report indicated a subject was caught in a grain bagger.

Upon arrival, emergency responders determined that the victim was deceased. The victim was identified as 68-year-old Randall Wulfekuhle.

Crews determined that Wulfekuhle had been operating a grain bagger, and while checking or adjusting the machine, his clothing became entangled in a drive shaft on it.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CRSD, Coralville Police, and CRPD investigating assault involving Wilson Middle School...
Police investigate assault involving Wilson Middle School Volleyball team and coach
File image of Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train that visits the U.S. Northeast and Midwest - not...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to Iowa after 2-year hiatus
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it rescued 37 cats in Webster County on Wednesday in its...
37 cats rescued in Animal Rescue League of Iowa’s 3rd large-scale rescue in 3 weeks
Restaurant breathes new life into century old building in Oak Hill Jackson Neighborhood.
Restaurant breathes new life into century old building in Oak Hill Jackson Neighborhood
In a Facebook post, the Madison County and Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the confirmed...
Multiple mountain lion sightings confirmed in central Iowa

Latest News

There's no need to panic about reported turkey shortages heading into the Thanksgiving holiday.
No need to panic about reported turkey shortages heading into holiday
Linn County attorney's office working to get accused Taboo Nightclub shooter back to Iowa to...
Dimione Walker to argue self-defense in Taboo shooting
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is proposing sweeping changes in the way chicken and turkey...
Fighting food poisoning: Sweeping poultry changes proposed
A state panel has said Iowa's economy is performing well, but they say new tax policies may...
State panel expects 2.7 percent fall in revenue due to recently passed tax cuts