Farm accident leads to death in Delaware County

HOPKINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 13th, 2022, Delaware County Communication Center received a report of a farm accident in the 2800 block of Quarter Road. The report indicated a subject was caught in a grain bagger.

Upon arrival, emergency responders determined that the victim was deceased. The victim was identified as 68-year-old Randall Wulfekuhle.

Crews determined that Wulfekuhle had been operating a grain bagger, and while checking or adjusting the machine, his clothing became entangled in a drive shaft on it.

