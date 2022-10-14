Dimione Walker to argue self-defense in Taboo shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man charged for his role in the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge shooting, has filed a notice that he plans to rely on the defense(s) of self-defense and defense of others in his upcoming murder trial.

Walker is facing a charge of first-degree murder for allegedly shooting 25-year-old Michael Valentine. He’s facing several other charges to, including going armed with intent, willful injury in violation of Iowa code, and felon in possession of a firearm.

He was originally arrested on April 18th near Chicago in connection to the Taboo nightclub shooting. Since then, he was being held in Illinois on a separate charge of parole violation for possession of a weapon. Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks said his office had to obtain a governor’s warrant to bring Walker back to Iowa.

His trial is set for November 8th, 2022.

Timothy Rush, 32, has also been arrested. Rush faces multiple charges, including two charges of second-degree murder for the deaths of Marvin Cox and Nicole Owens.

