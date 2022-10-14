Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Chilly and windy this weeked

A system that brought snow to Minnesota this morning is sweeping into Iowa, but precipitation will fall mainly as rain rather than snow for us. While a cold rai
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A system that brought snow to Minnesota this morning is sweeping into Iowa, but precipitation will fall mainly as rain rather than snow for us. While a cold rain shower is possible late this afternoon, it will be scattered and light in eastern Iowa. Look for rain to come to an end around dinner time with skies clearing overnight. That will allow temperatures to fall quickly, in the upper 30s already late this evening and eventually dipping to the upper 20s overnight. Our pattern looks quiet and dry into next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CRSD, Coralville Police, and CRPD investigating assault involving Wilson Middle School...
Police investigate assault involving Wilson Middle School Volleyball team and coach
File image of Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train that visits the U.S. Northeast and Midwest - not...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to Iowa after 2-year hiatus
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it rescued 37 cats in Webster County on Wednesday in its...
37 cats rescued in Animal Rescue League of Iowa’s 3rd large-scale rescue in 3 weeks
Restaurant breathes new life into century old building in Oak Hill Jackson Neighborhood.
Restaurant breathes new life into century old building in Oak Hill Jackson Neighborhood
In a Facebook post, the Madison County and Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the confirmed...
Multiple mountain lion sightings confirmed in central Iowa

Latest News

Look for rain to come to an end around dinner time with skies clearing overnight.
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Friday Afternoon, October 14
kcrg wx
Windy and chilly again today, a few showers possible this afternoon and evening
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Friday Morning, October 14th, 2022