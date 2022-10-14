Chilly and windy this weeked

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A system that brought snow to Minnesota this morning is sweeping into Iowa, but precipitation will fall mainly as rain rather than snow for us. While a cold rain shower is possible late this afternoon, it will be scattered and light in eastern Iowa. Look for rain to come to an end around dinner time with skies clearing overnight. That will allow temperatures to fall quickly, in the upper 30s already late this evening and eventually dipping to the upper 20s overnight. Our pattern looks quiet and dry into next weekend.

