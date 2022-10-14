Cedar Rapids Fire department holds open house amid fire prevention week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters had pint-sized replicas visiting the Central Fire Station in Cedar Rapids Thursday.

Children dressed like firefighters toured the station and learned safety information regarding the upcoming holidays. These potential future firefighters got on-the-job training. The event was part of fire prevention week. Fire Chief Greg Smith said it’s that time of year when they start seeing a spike in house fires.

“As we get to the holidays, we’re talking maybe people utilizing candles in their home or maybe holiday decorations, he said. “We just want to make sure that people are being safe with their use of those holiday decorations and just making sure that they’re aware of the potential hazards in their home, and not let that complacency set in.”

The chief said residential fires also increase as it gets colder because people spend more time in their homes.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.