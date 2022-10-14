Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to Iowa after 2-year hiatus

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is set to return to the rails this season on its first cross-continent tour in three years.

The train will raise money, food, and awareness for local food banks in communities along the Canadian Pacific network, according to a media release. During the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, the Holiday Train held virtual concerts in place of in-person stops.

“I’m grateful to the CP team members who adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic to deliver two exceptional virtual Holiday Train shows and to all those who continued to donate while we kept community members safe,” said Keith Creel, Canadian Pacific’s president and chief executive officer. “The Holiday Train is all about families and communities coming together to celebrate the season and help those in need. We are excited to be back out on the rails and in our communities, taking these two beautiful trains across our network and sharing the joy that comes with gathering in the spirit of giving.”

The 2022 tour will start on Nov. 23 with the Holiday Train’s first-ever Maine shows.

Stops in Iowa include:

Davenport on Dec. 3 from 6-6:30 p.m. at the corner of Western Avenue & West River Drive - Performers: Lindsay Ell & Texas Hill

Muscatine on Dec. 3 from 7:45-8:15 p.m. at the West end of River Side Park at Chestnut Street & Harbor Drive - Performers: Lindsay Ell & Texas Hill

Ottumwa on Dec. 4 from 10-10:30 a.m. at CP station, 1300 Wildwood Drive across I34 from Kohl’s - Performers: Lindsay Ell & Texas Hill

Clinton on Dec. 6 from 4:30-5 p.m. at the East end of Main Avenue, near the sawmill museum - Performers: Alan Doyle & Kelly Prescott

Bellevue on Dec 6 from 7-7:30 p.m. at Horizon Lanes parking lot, corner of Jefferson Avenue & Elizabeth Street - Performers: Alan Doyle & Kelly Prescott

Dubuque on Dec. 6 from 8:45-9:15 p.m. at Hawthorne Street railway crossing, corner of Hawthorne Street & Rohmberg Avenue - Performers: Alan Doyle & Kelly Prescott

Guttenberg on Dec. 7 from 1-1:30 p.m. at the east side of Schiller Street railway crossing - Performers: Alan Doyle & Kelly Prescott

Marquette on Dec. 7 from 3-3:30 p.m. in the Marina parking lot, north off Casino Queen Marquette at Water Street and Highway 76 - Performers: Alan Doyle & Kelly Prescott

Lansing on Dec. 7 from 5-5:30 p.m. at the ball field on South Front Street between North 2nd and Dodge Street - Performers: Alan Doyle & Kelly Prescott

New Albin on Dec. 7 from 6:30-7 p.m. in the parking lot adjacent CP tracks on Railroad Street between Ross Avenue and Oak Street - Performers: Alan Doyle & Kelly Prescott

Holiday Train shows are free to attend. Canadian Pacific asks anyone who attends to bring a cash or non-perishable food donation if they are able.

Local food banks will set up collection stations at each event, with all donations made staying with the local food bank to help people in need in the community, Canadian Pacific said. Because local food shelves buy food at a discount, cash donations can go further than food donations to help those in need.

According to Canadian Pacific, the Holiday Train program has raised more than $21 million and collected five million pounds of food for community food banks across North America, since launched in 1999.

A full schedule for the Holiday Train is available on the Canadian Pacific website.

