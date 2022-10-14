Auditor’s report found seven counties overpaid election workers by $37,000

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - According to a report from the Iowa State Auditor’s Office, 7 out of 15 counties overpaid election workers in 2020.

The report said the overpayments, which mostly came from Scott and Pottawattamie County, were collectively worth about $37,000. The audit happened after Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz (D) resigned after being accused of changing poll workers’ time sheets to reflect a higher hourly wage and said the practice was similar in other counties.

Those county officials could receive a fine from the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office for the overpayments under Iowa’s new election law. But, a spokesperson for the Secretary of State’s Office said in an email it doesn’t plan to issue additional technical infractions at this time.

The State Auditor’s report found those overpayments happened for a variety of reasons including paying for mileage incorrectly, paying people who didn’t show up for work, and unauthorized hazard pay during the height of the pandemic. Most counties had under $1,000 in overpayments, including Linn County with $350.

State Auditor Rob Sand said he hopes the report can stop officials from misspending, potentially larger, taxpayer dollars in the future. He also said he hopes the report will help give guidance to county auditors on how to spend taxpayer dollars related to election workers, specifically asking the Board of Supervisors for wage increases.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.