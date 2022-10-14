Apartment fire displaces Coralville residents

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday morning at approximately 5:10 am, the Coralville Fire Department responded to a report of an apartment fire in the 200 block of Holiday Rd.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire within 30 minutes.

Fire damage was contained to a 3rd-floor apartment and attic area of the building. Other 3rd-floor units sustained smoke damage. Units below the apartment sustained water damage.

The cause of the fire was believed to be accidental, but an investigation is underway.

The American Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

