Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Windy and chilly today

Plan on a windy and chilly one today!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a windy and chilly day across eastern Iowa! Clouds will steadily build through the day, especially over northeast Iowa. This will likely lead to highs in the upper 40s toward Dubuque to the mid-50s around Iowa City. Combine this with a gusty northwest wind and everyone is pretty chilly today. Any outdoor burning is discouraged due to the dry air and gusty wind. Later tomorrow, another cold front is set to move across eastern Iowa and latest data is trending a little wetter for us. As a result, this may bring a band of light rain our way tomorrow evening. Look for cool conditions this weekend with highs mainly in the 50s and lows down to the 20s and 30s.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a Facebook post, the Madison County and Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the confirmed...
Multiple mountain lion sightings confirmed in central Iowa
Roy Browning, Jr., 67, of Iowa City (Courtesy: Johnson County Jail)
Iowa City man gets 50 year sentence for killing wife
SCAM ALERT
Cedar Rapids police warn local churches about known scam artist
Prosecutors charged a teen as an adult in a stabbing at Vinton Shellsburg High School.
Teen stabs student after verbal altercation at Vinton-Shellsburg High School
Brent Lee Robinson
Inmate escapes on work release in Linn County

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Morning, October 13th, 2022
First Alert Forecast
Feeling Like Fall
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Afternoon, October 12
kcrg wx
Watch for rain early, wind increases later today