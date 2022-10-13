Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Univ. of Iowa suspends search for new VP for medical affairs, Carver College of Medicine dean

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa announced Thursday it is temporarily suspending its search for a new vice president for medical affairs and dean of the Carver College of Medicine.

It comes after the university says the candidate it had extended an offer to declined due to family obligations.

In a press release, the university said it began a national search in March, and hosted campus visits for four finalists in August and September before the offer was made.

“I am sorry that we could not come to an agreement, but we certainly respect the candidate’s decision,” UI Executive Vice President and Provost Kevin Kregel said in a post on the university’s website. “We will re-evaluate the search process and launch it again as soon as possible. We are eager to find candidates who share our exciting vision for the growth of the university’s health care system and for the Carver College of Medicine.”

Brooks Jackson, who currently holds the roles, agreed to continue serving in the roles until a successor is hired.

The university said it expects to resume its search this winter.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a Facebook post, the Madison County and Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the confirmed...
Multiple mountain lion sightings confirmed in central Iowa
Roy Browning, Jr., 67, of Iowa City (Courtesy: Johnson County Jail)
Iowa City man takes plea deal in killing of his wife
SCAM ALERT
Cedar Rapids police warn local churches about known scam artist
Brent Lee Robinson
Inmate escapes on work release in Linn County
Prosecutors charged a teen as an adult in a stabbing at Vinton Shellsburg High School.
Teen stabs student after verbal altercation at Vinton-Shellsburg High School

Latest News

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it rescued 37 cats in Webster County on Wednesday in its...
37 cats rescued in Animal Rescue League of Iowa’s 3rd large-scale rescue in 3 weeks
Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz is joining Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson for a rally in...
Texas Sen. Cruz to join Rep. Hinson for rally in Iowa Falls
Iowa State Patrol troopers, along with the family and friends of fallen Sergeant Jim Smith,...
Family, friends, troopers attend dedication of memorial for fallen Iowa State Patrol trooper
The long-time CEO of the Iowa State Fair says he is retiring.
Longtime Iowa State Fair CEO to retire