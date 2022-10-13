Univ. of Iowa suspends search for new VP for medical affairs, Carver College of Medicine dean

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa announced Thursday it is temporarily suspending its search for a new vice president for medical affairs and dean of the Carver College of Medicine.

It comes after the university says the candidate it had extended an offer to declined due to family obligations.

In a press release, the university said it began a national search in March, and hosted campus visits for four finalists in August and September before the offer was made.

“I am sorry that we could not come to an agreement, but we certainly respect the candidate’s decision,” UI Executive Vice President and Provost Kevin Kregel said in a post on the university’s website. “We will re-evaluate the search process and launch it again as soon as possible. We are eager to find candidates who share our exciting vision for the growth of the university’s health care system and for the Carver College of Medicine.”

Brooks Jackson, who currently holds the roles, agreed to continue serving in the roles until a successor is hired.

The university said it expects to resume its search this winter.

