Texas Sen. Cruz to join Rep. Hinson for rally in Iowa Falls

IOWA FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz is joining Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson for a rally in Iowa Falls on Saturday.

The rally comes ahead of the midterm elections in November and is part of a “Take Back America” bus tour.

The stop will be at 6 p.m. at Albright Bluff, at 119 Main Street, in Iowa Falls.

Ashley Hinson went head-to-head in a debate against her challenger, State Sen. Liz Mathis, this week. See the full debate here.

