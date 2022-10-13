Teaming up in Iowa City to get kids Christmas toys

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - It may be more than two months until Christmas, but some people around Iowa City are already coming together to make sure every kid can have gifts on Christmas morning.

What’s now a partnership between three partners started as two totally separate efforts to provide toys for kids. These aren’t huge charities, just local people in the community doing what they think is important.

One of those efforts is Tats for Tots. It’s just what it sounds like: get a tattoo, donate money that goes toward toys. The money used to be passed on to the families that social worker Anne Ventullo served.

“It started because a lot of folks that I served were falling through the cracks,” said Ventullo. “They’d sign up for...Toys for Tots, which is, you know, a very well-known program, but you have to have your child’s birth certificate, or you have to have this paperwork or this documentation. They don’t—'Gosh, we just moved,’ or ‘We just got out of a really domestically violent situation. We don’t have access to that.”

Ventullo added, “I just said, ‘I can’t let these families just—you know, these are hardworking parents who love their children. If I have the ability to help them feel a little bit less stressed during the holiday season, then let’s do that.”

However, starting this year, things were different.

“I started to burn out. And so I actually left the social work field in January,” said Ventullo. “I don’t have access to the population anymore.”

A fundraiser isn’t much use without a project for the money. Luckily, this year Ventullo ran into Tricia Windschitl with the LENA project.

In 2020, the LENA project had a toy redistribution program with a similar mission of getting toys to kids.

“We heard of a story about a child who thought Christmas would be canceled,” said Windschitl. She added she and her daughter started the project, but it took a lot of time and energy.

“It wasn’t something that we could keep going by ourselves,” said Windschitl.

The toy redistribution project didn’t happen in 2021, but this year, when Ventullo and Windschitl met, they had a fundraiser, they had a project, so they just needed the final ingredient to make keep the gift-giving happen.

“A person who can do the labor,” said Windschitl. The money raised from Tats for Tots will now go toward a paid position for someone to collect and clean the toys.

The Corridor Community Action Network is the group that will provide that labor.

The redistribution project is currently accepting donations.

The toys will be available at distribution sites. The times, dates, and locations will be shared soon on the project’s website. Everyone will be welcome to get toys. There are no eligibility requirements.

“Part of LENA’s mission is reusing, repurposing and keeping things out of landfills,” said Windschitl. “Another aspect of the project is just to normalize re gifting.”

The fundraiser, Tats for Tots, is happening Oct. 29 at 11:00 a.m. at Velvet Lotus.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.