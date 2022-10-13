Restaurant breathes new life into century old building in Oak Hill Jackson Neighborhood

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A more than 100-year-old building in Cedar Rapids is being revitalized for a new restaurant in the Oak Hill Jackson Neighborhood. It’s a big boost to the neighborhood that’s watched the building on 7th Street Southeast sit vacant for several years.

The restaurant is called the Sacred Cow Tavern, and it’s a collaboration between the Fun Not Fancy Food Group and another restaurateur in Cedar Rapids. Partners on the project include Tim Oathout, Tim Kindl, Justin Zehr and Kory Nanke. They’re breathing new life not only into a historic building, but a classic Cedar Rapids neighborhood.

“It dates back to over 110 years ago,” said Cedar Rapids Historian Mark Stoffer Hunter.

What started as a family owned corner store selling dry goods became home to several other entities over the years.

”It turns out it was an automotive game room, it was a disco, it was two different churches, it was several grocery stores,” said Justin Zehr, Partner at the restaurant.

The church history is highlighted at the Sacred Cow Tavern where people will be able to enjoy their meal from a pew, turned booth. Meanwhile a steeple stands tall on the wall and of course there are plenty of cow’s to suit the name.

“We wanted to create something that would synergize with the neighborhood, but still be unique and fun,” said Zehr.

”They’ve repurposed and renovated the right way a wonderful old building that had been vacant for decades,” added Dorothy de Souza Guedes, President of the Oak Hill Jackson Neighborhood Association.

The restaurant comes as the Oakhill Jackson Neighborhood Association just recently rebooted, bringing a new surge of energy to one of the city’s oldest and traditionally most diverse neighborhoods.

”The Czech immigration, should say the earlier Bohemian immigration really lead to a lot of other eastern European groups. Russians, Italians, Greeks, Oak Hill has been historically known as one of the oldest African American ethnic neighborhoods as well,” said Stoffer Hunter.

The Sacred Cow hopes to draw more people to what’s been a long established residential area, without many food options.

“I think it’s going to put this neighborhood on people’s maps where for a lot of people it wasn’t,” said Zehr.

And for many who live nearby, it’ll be within walking distance.

“It might become a problem with me when I don’t feel like cooking, yeah I’m really looking forward to it,” de Souza Guedes said.

It’s a new taste on a building that continues to stand the test of time.

“To me it’s another chapter in a story of an old print is what it is you know because sometimes I think of these old historic buildings on corners like this as really kind of part of the soul of the neighborhood,” Stoffer Hunter said.

