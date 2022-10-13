Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Missing GA toddler believed to be dead, according to police

By WTOC Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 2:30 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - The Chatham County Police Department and the FBI have confirmed that they believe 20-month-old Quinton Simon is dead.

CCPD and the FBI have notified Quinton’s family.

Police say they have named his mother, Leilani Simon, as the prime suspect in in his disappearance and death.

Police say that no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed at this time.

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley will hold a news conference tomorrow to give more details and to answer questions.

Copyright 2022 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutors charged a teen as an adult in a stabbing at Vinton Shellsburg High School.
Teen stabs student after verbal altercation at Vinton-Shellsburg High School
In a Facebook post, the Madison County and Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the confirmed...
Multiple mountain lion sightings confirmed in central Iowa
Roy Browning, Jr., 67, of Iowa City (Courtesy: Johnson County Jail)
Iowa City man gets 50 year sentence for killing wife
Business owners are picking up the pieces after a fire devastated a building in Coralville.
Coralville business owners cleaning up after fire
SCAM ALERT
Cedar Rapids police warn local churches about known scam artist

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
FILE - Kyiv regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said the strike early Thursday morning occurred in...
Ukraine’s Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones
FILE - A TV screen showing a news program reporting about a North Korean missile launch with...
North Korea says Kim supervised cruise missile tests
FILE - A statement Thursday issued by the Saudi Foreign Ministry didn’t specifically mention...
Saudi Arabia says US sought a month delay of OPEC+ decision