Game changer: Univ. of Iowa sees massive success in first month of e-sports arcade

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The e-sports community at the University of Iowa has gotten so large, they’ve dedicated a space just for these gamers.

In years prior, gamers used other rooms in the Iowa Memorial Union or other area schools’ arcades. Now they have a permanent home at the HawkeyE-Sports Arcade.

“It was big news to us when we heard this was going to be built,” said third year student and avid gamer, James Transue. “I’ve grown a lot. This scene is definitely better for newer players getting in. Especially in terms of skill level.”

The idea for this arcade has been talked about by school leaders for a while. Only after the pandemic plans accelerated to reality.

“It’s something that we knew students were doing already in their rooms, so we wanted to create a space within our union for students to come and engage in the community together,” said UI Assistant Dean of Students and Director of Leadership & Engagement, Jamarco Clark.

They offer the latest in Xbox, PS5, Nintendo, and older arcade-style games. It’s open from 11 in the morning to 11 at night, but there’s a time limit for a lot of the consoles.

“We appreciate that the students want to come here and play, but we don’t want them in here all night playing. Definitely want to make sure the academics are coming first, but an opportunity for them to do this as well,” said Clark.

An opportunity that allows students like Riggin Snyder to get out their rooms and form a community with other gamers.

“Down here it’s way more fun, you get to sit next to your friends and you get to bond with them in person and still like play games. Which is something hard to do with gaming, being next to each other and I really enjoy that community,” said Snyder.

This is just the beginning for gamers on campus whether they do this leisurely or competitively. Leaders say if the arcade continues to grow in popularity and recognition, there could be potential for e-sports scholarships.

