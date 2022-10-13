Show You Care
Family, friends, troopers attend dedication of memorial for fallen Iowa State Patrol trooper

Iowa State Patrol troopers, along with the family and friends of fallen Sergeant Jim Smith,
Iowa State Patrol troopers, along with the family and friends of fallen Sergeant Jim Smith, attend a dedication for a memorial at Independence High School.(Iowa State Patrol)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State Patrol troopers, along with the family and friends of Sergeant Jim Smith, attended a dedication for a memorial honoring the fallen trooper on Wednesday at Independence High School.

Sgt. Jim Smith was murdered last year while leading a tactical team into the home of a man who had barricaded himself inside after assaulting a Grundy Center police officer. Sgt. Smith’s killer was sentenced to life in prison earlier this year.

Smith’s kids went to Independence schools, and his family donated a Mustang statue in his honor.

In a picture posted on the Iowa State Patrol’s Facebook page, troopers are seen alongside family and friends at the dedication of the memorial.

The statue is part of a $150,000 improvement to Leinbaugh Field that added a new plaza outside the front entrance, including two memorials, one for Coach Lyle Leinbaugh and one for Sgt. Smith.

The mustang is the school mascot. A couple of similar statues can be seen near Independence schools honoring others who’ve died in years past.

A new memorial will honor a fallen Iowa State Trooper.

