Family, friends, troopers attend dedication of memorial for fallen Iowa State Patrol trooper

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State Patrol troopers, along with the family and friends of Sergeant Jim Smith, attended a dedication for a memorial honoring the fallen trooper on Wednesday at Independence High School.

Sgt. Jim Smith was murdered last year while leading a tactical team into the home of a man who had barricaded himself inside after assaulting a Grundy Center police officer. Sgt. Smith’s killer was sentenced to life in prison earlier this year.

Smith’s kids went to Independence schools, and his family donated a Mustang statue in his honor.

In a picture posted on the Iowa State Patrol’s Facebook page, troopers are seen alongside family and friends at the dedication of the memorial.

The statue is part of a $150,000 improvement to Leinbaugh Field that added a new plaza outside the front entrance, including two memorials, one for Coach Lyle Leinbaugh and one for Sgt. Smith.

The mustang is the school mascot. A couple of similar statues can be seen near Independence schools honoring others who’ve died in years past.

