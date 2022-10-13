Brian Ferentz responds to criticisms of offense, feels pressure to perform under father

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The current climate of the Big Ten Conference has seen two head coaches and two assistants lose their jobs mid season. On Wednesday, reporters asked Iowa offensive coordinator, Brian Ferentz, if he would resign from his position. He said he would never surrender, but he does feel some extra pressure considering his emotional ties to the university.

“I was born in a hospital across the street, spent my entire childhood wanting to run out in that swarm and got to do it and now got to coach here. I love this place. There is a responsibility and a privilege that comes with being a coach here,” said Ferentz. “There’s another layer for me. My father is the head coach. I’ve been answering questions about nepotism my entire adult life,” he added. “If you think that I don’t feel an added responsibility or added pressure to perform well for my father, you are crazy.”

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, Brian’s dad, said following Iowa’s loss to Illinois that he would not be making a staffing change even though the Hawkeyes rank 131st out of 131 FBS teams in total offense. Iowa’s offensive woes don’t seem to have a root cause.

“I think we have to look at everything. The reality is, as I just said, we all have ownership in it. As simple as it sounds, the basics are the basics. If you just think about offensive football, our job is to possess, advance and score the football,” Ferentz said.

Iowa’s 7 offensive touchdowns through six games are only better than two other programs. With the Hawkeyes bye week coming mid season, there are some tangibles they believe they can improve on to get back on track.

“We need to do a better job of eliminating negative plays. Whether they’re sacks or lost yardage on rushing plays, you have to eliminate negative plays. Right along with negative plays are penalties,” Ferentz said.

Brian Ferentz doesn’t believe in making a change for change’s sake - especially at the quarterback position.

“I know what Spencer has done. I know what Spencer can do and I know what he does every day. That’s the evaluation piece that we were talking about. That’s what the decision is made on,” he said.

In addition, he has no plans to overhaul the offensive scheme.

“At the end of the day, a lot of our issues when we’re talking about making makeables, we just need to do that. Let’s start there,” he added.

