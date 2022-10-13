Show You Care
Bellevue man charged in murder of his wife

Christopher Prichard.
Christopher Prichard.(Courtesy: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 8th, at approximately 7:49 am, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call in the 31800 block of Highway 52.

Upon arrival, law enforcement found 55-year-old Angela Prichard dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

At the time of the call, Angela’s estranged husband, Christopher Eugene Prichard was the subject of an active arrest warrant for violation of a No Contact Order with Angela, which she took filed for on September 29th, claiming domestic abuse.

Police located and arrested Christopher on October 9th, 2022 for violation of the no-contact order. During the arrest, police found a single 20-gauge shotgun and ammo in his possession. When interviewed by police, Christopher stated he was “angry about the no contact order” and entered residence on Highway 52 for the purposes of confronting her.

After further questioning, Christopher reportedly admitted to shooting Anglea with the shotgun and leaving the scene.

Christopher Eugene Prichard was charged with Murder in the First Degree.

