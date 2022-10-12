Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Watch for rain early, wind increases later today

Watch for some early rainfall today. Then, as a cold front moves through later on, expect the winds to increase substantially.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Watch for some showers and storms early this morning as a front makes steady progress to the east. Later this morning into the early afternoon, partly sunny sky is likely, then the colder air will start moving our way with increasing clouds and wind. Some gusts to 40 mph may occur. There may also be a rain shower in that chilly air this evening. Looking ahead to tomorrow, plan on much cooler temperatures along with windy conditions. The general October chill should continue into the weekend with highs generally into the 50s and lows down to the 20s and 30s.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen is in stable condition after police said he was stabbed by another teen at...
Teen stabs student after verbal altercation at Vinton-Shellsburg High School
Ames police have determined an Iowa State student, found dead at an off-campus apartment, did...
Ames police: Iowa State student death not due to criminal activity
Business owners are picking up the pieces after a fire devastated a building in Coralville.
Coralville business owners cleaning up after fire
One seriously injured after vehicle goes airborne twice in Cedar Falls crash
Nathan Gilmore was charged with first-degree murder.
Judge pushes back trial for Iowa man accused of killing woman, placing her head on stick

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Morning, October 12th, 2022
First Alert Forecast
Colder Winds
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday Afternoon, October 11
kcrg wx
Breezy with increasing clouds today, an isolated shower is possible