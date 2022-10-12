Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

WATCH LIVE: Ashley Hinson and Liz Mathis square off in Congressional District debate

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - KCRG-TV9 Studios hosts Incumbent Rep. Ashley Hinson and challenger Sen. Liz Mathis as they go head to head in a debate that will answer questions about their platforms, concerns, and future plans.

Hinson, a former KCRG-TV9 anchor and reporter, is in her first term in Congress after defeating Democrat Abby Finkenauer in 2020 to represent Iowa’s First District. Through redistricting, that area is now largely mirrored in Iowa’s new Second Congressional District.

Mathis, also a former anchor and reporter at both KCRG-TV9 and KWWL, has spent the past 10 years in the Iowa Senate.

You can watch the debate below:

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutors charged a teen as an adult in a stabbing at Vinton Shellsburg High School.
Teen stabs student after verbal altercation at Vinton-Shellsburg High School
Business owners are picking up the pieces after a fire devastated a building in Coralville.
Coralville business owners cleaning up after fire
Ames police have determined an Iowa State student, found dead at an off-campus apartment, did...
Ames police: Iowa State student death not due to criminal activity
Porch fire displaces resident in SE Cedar Rapids
Porch fire displaces resident in SE Cedar Rapids
In a Facebook post, the Madison County and Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the confirmed...
Multiple mountain lion sightings confirmed in central Iowa

Latest News

Jefferson kicker Lillian Ulrich is the first girl to score points for the Jefferson football team
Jefferson kicker Lillian Ulrich is the first girl to score points for the Jefferson football team
Univ. of Iowa food pantry struggle to keep diverse food options on shelves
Univ. of Iowa food pantry struggle to keep diverse food options on shelves
Univ. of Iowa food pantry struggle to keep diverse food options on shelves
Univ. of Iowa food pantry struggle to keep diverse food options on shelves
Iowa City man gets 50 year sentence for killing wife