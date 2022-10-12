Univ. of Iowa food pantry struggle to keep diverse food options on shelves

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The shelves at UI’s food pantry that are filled with multicultural food take just as much of a priority as the rest of the options. But student workers like Yunseo Ki has worked especially hard with shop owners of local cultural markets to make sure they stay stocked.

“I don’t really see it as a separate option, I see it as a plain necessity,” said Ki. “There are international students here and Americans are from every place in the world, so it’s just something we just should have.”

Because of inflation and increase demand, they have had to make adjustments to how much of any food item they give out.

“Part of that demand is we have to put limitations on how much food people can take,” said UI Basic Needs Coordinator, Stephanie Beecher. “So last year at this time the average amount of food someone could take was about 26 pounds of food, this year we’re looking at about 13 pounds of food.”

With the added cost of international shipping that comes with supplying diverse food options, it’s proven even more difficult to keep those shelves filled.

“Specifically on our international shelf, we limit one or two items per the entire four or five shelves. Otherwise they will run out within the first hour of a distribution shift,” said UI Student and Food Pantry Executive Director.

But no matter how many people they see come through, their top priority is to serve them all.

That’s why they are need of donations in any form now more than ever.

“We’re definitely a resource that if you need it, you are more than welcome to use us,” said Dougherty.

The following food items are their most in-demand options as of lately:

specialty rice: jasmine, basmati, short-grain, medium-grain

cocoyam fufu

plantain fufu

tortillas

tofu

kosher meat

halal meat

corn flour

curry powder

palm oil

To find more information on the UI Food Pantry like locations, hours of operation, ways to donate, and more, click here.

