President Biden reacts to reports of potential charges against Hunter Biden

(CNN) - President Joe Biden addressed his son’s exposure to possible criminal charges for the first time in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on Tuesday.

Hunter Buden allegedly lied on a gun purchase application. He acknowledges he was struggling with drug addiction.

Joe Biden said he was proud of his son for being upfront about his battle with past drug addiction.

In the interview, Jake Tapper asked the president how he reacts to reports that federal prosecutors could charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes and a false statement about a gun purchase.

“Well, first of all I am proud of my son,” Joe Biden said. “This is a kid who got, this isn’t a kid this is a grown man, he got hooked on like many families have had happen, hooked on drugs. He has overcome that and established a new life. I am confident that what he says and does are consistent with what happens. For example he wrote a book about his problems and was straight forward about it and I am proud of him. He came along and said this thing about a gun. I didn’t know anything about it. But it turns out he he made an application to purchase a gun. It asks the question are you on drugs or do you use drugs. He said no and he write about saying no. So I have great confidence in my son I love him and he’s on a straight arrow and he has been for a coupe of years now and I am proud of him.”

