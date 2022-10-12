Show You Care
Porch fire displaces resident in SE Cedar Rapids(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday at approximately 5:48 pm, emergency crews responded to the 1400 block of 4th Avenue SE for a report of a porch fire.

According to dispatch, a neighbor noticed the fire dwelling on the residence’s front porch. and tried to alert any occupants. However, the fire grew quickly and they felt it was unsafe to enter the home.

Upon arrival, crews suppressed the heavy fire. Once the fire was knocked down, responders entered the home and searched all levels. No one was home except for three dogs.

Smoke damage was found throughout the entire home. The porch was heavily damaged by the fire.

The occupant was displaced from the residence as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

