North Center Point Road in Hiawatha to reopen Friday

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - North Center Point Road is expected to fully reopening on Friday.

City officials said the roadway’s reopening includes the new roundabout intersection at Tower Terrace Road and N Center Point Road.

Additionally, Tower Terrace Road will be reopening from Robins Road to the new roundabout on North Center Point Road.

However, Tower Terrace Road will remain closed west of the North Center Point Road roundabout while work continues at the west end of the project.

