New grant opportunity for nonprofits aims to reduce violence in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Efforts to reduce violence in Cedar Rapids continue, this time with the help of some money. The city has seen 101 shots fired this year through the end of September. A new grant opportunity is aiming to prevent more violence in the community.

The Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation is going to divvy out $15- $20,000 in grants. The money will go to area nonprofits who are putting in effort to reduce violence. Individual grant requests should not exceed $5,000. Even though the grants are smaller, the group hopes the money can help make a big difference.

”We know from a nationwide level that we are all swimming upstream, the violence rates across the country are going up,” said Karla Twedt-Ball, Senior Vice President of Programs at The Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation.

The city saw a promising 47% decline in shots fired in the month of July. But it was quickly followed by a 50% increase in August, when compared to the five year average.

”Violence is never the answer to solve anything,” said Kiaira Murphy.

Murphy lost her brother Kavon Johnson in January when he was shot at killed at a Cedar Rapids park. While she lives out of state, she’s happy to hear there’s work underway to make change.

”I feel like if teens had somewhere like that was safe to talk about problems and have someone that can relate to them and they feel like they can get it off their chest that would help a lot,” Murphy said.

The Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation is looking for nonprofits wanting to get involved in what they say needs to be a community effort to prevent violence.

”We know that it takes a whole community approach to building safe places for our youth and young adults so we want to offer these grants to help build out that infrastructure that can be supportive,” said Twedt-Ball.

They hope the work will compliment what’s already underway like Group Violence Intervention, or GVI. That’s where people who have been involved in gun violence, or are at risk of becoming a victim, are sought out and offered resources.

”I feel like that’s a great idea because now you’re creating a space where they have someone to talk to,” said Murphy.

Grant applications for violence reduction efforts will be accepted through November 10th.

”We’re looking for efforts that build engagement around youth violence. It doesn’t have to be specifically GVI,” Twedt-Ball explained.

There is a Q & A session coming up on October 20th over zoom. Nonprofits will be able to ask any questions they have as they look to get involved.

