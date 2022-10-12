Show You Care
Multiple mountain lion sightings confirmed in central Iowa

In a Facebook post, the Madison County and Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the confirmed...
In a Facebook post, the Madison County and Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the confirmed sightings were in New Virginia and St. Charles and St. Mary’s area.(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEW VIRGINIA, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement have confirmed mountain lion sightings in central Iowa.

In a Facebook post, the Madison County and Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the confirmed sightings were in New Virginia and St. Charles and St. Mary’s area. That’s south of Des Moines.

In the post, there were two images of a mountain lion. One was a black and white still image and the second a video that shows a mountain lion walking around.

Law enforcement said they do not believe there is any danger to the public because the sightings happened in remote areas.

They’re not sure if the multiple confirmed sightings are the same mountain lion.

