Linn County Board of Supervisors unanimously approve solar moratorium ordinance

Solar Farm
Solar Farm(WPTA)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously in favor of an ordinance that places a pause on any new applications for utility-scale solar projects.

The board said the moratorium on accepting rezoning applications will expire after three months, but can be extended by the board for no more than 12 months.

The county’s Planning and Development Department is also expected to create a Renewable Energy Review Committee to look into specific areas of the renewable energy code like setbacks and screenings. The committee will start meeting in November.

“We’re not aiming for a perfect ordinance,” Linn County Planning and Development Director Charlie Nichols said in a press release. “We’re looking to improve our already good code into something more Linn County customers are comfortable with and can accept, which is reflective of our Customer-Centered Culture.”

The county is accepting applications for residents interested in serving on the voluntary review committees. Those interested can complete an application here.

Solar projects that have already been approved will be allowed to continue.

For more information on utility-scale solar projects, click here.

