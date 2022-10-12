Jefferson kicker Lillian Ulrich is the first girl to score points for the Jefferson football team

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “Oh no, I’m not going out.”

That was sophomore Lillian Ulrich’s response when she was asked to play football this fall. The J-Hawks didn’t have a kicker, and Lillian plays on the soccer team.

“I didn’t want anything to do with this,” Ulrich said at first. “My parents encourage it a lot, they said think about your little sister. ‘Are you gonna let your little sister beat you out?’”

Lillian comes from a football family her younger sister Lulu has been playing tackle football for since she was a little girl and now stars on the middle school team.

“I like hitting kids and I like catching the ball,” Lulu said. “You can hit kids as hard as you want without getting in trouble.”

Lulu is an inspiration for her older sister.

“I hate to say it she’s like my idol, I was like if she can do it I can do it,” Lillian said. “She is just so tough because she actually plays I mean she’s just not the kicker.”

Lillian said she wanted to quite early on.

“I was like ‘well this sucks,’ Lillian said. “My parents said ‘I didn’t raise a quitter.’”

Lillian can drill field goals practice right down the middle like a machine, but it’s a lot tougher when you get in a game.

“The difference of it being in the game is so many nerves like your heart is beating fast and everything.”

Lillian also kicks off, and that’s scary if you have to tackle someone.

“Oh yeah I told him I was just gonna slide tackle,” Lillian said with a chuckle.

Ulrich worked hard and really improved. She had a chance to prove that with a field goal in Jefferson’s homecoming game.

She split the uprights like a veteran.

“I felt so good,” Lillian said. “I wanna go back in. I want to kick more. It was a great feeling.”

Lillian became the first girl to score a point in a varsity game at Jefferson high school.

“It feels great like I can brag to my little sister about it,” Lillian said. “I feel like it opens up so many other opportunities for other girls that want to come out for football that are scared to.”

