Iowa State Fair CEO announces retirement

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - After 21 years, Gary Slater has announced he is retiring as the Iowa State Fair CEO and Fair Mananger.

“It has been an honor of a lifetime to lead the Iowa State Fair as its CEO and Manager for more than twenty years,” said Slater. “I am very proud that the Iowa State Fair is in a strong position to succeed. Our team has worked hard to complete several successful capital improvements, we have enhanced attractions resulting in improved Fairgoer experiences, and attendance records have been shattered. Most importantly, the Iowa State Fair enjoys financial stability and has returned to pre-pandemic revenue levels. I make this announcement because the time is right and the Fair is in a good place. Without question, it will be difficult for me to step away from the Fair and the people I love, but I am looking forward to enjoying more quality time with my family.”

Over the course of his nearly 22-year tenure as CEO, the Iowa State Fair has achieved a plethora of notable achievements including:

Steadily built attendance to over 1.1 million

Marked record attendance in 2019 and an all-time one-day attendance record in 2022

Successfully managed through the pandemic-related 2020 Fair cancellation

Created and maintained a full-time, duly sworn Iowa State Fair police department to ensure public safety

Recorded record-setting concert attendance at Chris Stapleton concert in 2021.

Slater has also overseen improvements and renovations to the Susan Knapp Amphitheater and Mid-American Stages, the Elwell Family Food Center and Elwell Family Park, the Jacobson Exhibition Center, the Animal Learning Center and Little Hands on the Farm, Pioneer Hall, Grandfather’s Barn, Expo Hill, Youth Inn, 4-H Building and Gates 13 & 15, and the Grandstand.

“Gary has led the Fair through unprecedented times and brought about extraordinary improvements during his tenure,” said Iowa State Fair Board President Tennie Carlson. “From building renovations to new programs and entertainment, which helped build to annual attendance consistently exceeding than 1 million Fairgoers, Gary never wavered in his passion to make the Iowa State Fair the Iowa treasure we all know and love today. We congratulate Gary on a successful career and wish him and his family all the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

The Iowa State Fair Board will now begin the process for finding a suitable replacement.

