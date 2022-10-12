Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Iowa City man gets 50 year sentence for killing wife

By Emily Schrad
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City man charged with killing his wife over the couple’s finances took a plea deal Wednesday. Roy Browning Junior was set to go to trial in less than a month.

Authorities said he stabbed and killed his wife, JoEllen in April of 2019. The couple had been married 42 years.

Browning was charged with first-degree murder in his wife’s death. Instead of that first-degree murder charge, Wednesday, Browning pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree murder.

”Mr. Browning pursuant to the procedure in North Carolina Vs. Alfred, how do you plead to the lesser charge of murder in the second degree, guilty or not guilty?” said 6th Judicial District Judge Kevin McKeever

“Guilty,” said Browning.

With this plea comes a lesser sentence of 50 years instead of a mandatory life sentence.

Back in 2019, court documents show the couple was dealing with financial struggles in the weeks leading up to JoEllen’s murder.

Investigators said Roy was lying to his wife about their finances. They said she discovered it and set up a meeting with their financial institution, but she was found dead the day of her meeting.

Browning’s sentencing will take place on December 2nd. The 70-year-old must serve 70% of that sentence before he’s eligible for parole.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutors charged a teen as an adult in a stabbing at Vinton Shellsburg High School.
Teen stabs student after verbal altercation at Vinton-Shellsburg High School
Business owners are picking up the pieces after a fire devastated a building in Coralville.
Coralville business owners cleaning up after fire
Ames police have determined an Iowa State student, found dead at an off-campus apartment, did...
Ames police: Iowa State student death not due to criminal activity
A new study says young people who drink alone have a greater risk of having alcohol-related...
Alcohol related deaths are up in Iowa and it may not be what you think
Porch fire displaces resident in SE Cedar Rapids
Porch fire displaces resident in SE Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Roy Browning
Roy Browning pleads guilty to killing wife
Student Loan Forgiveness
Federal judge weighs effort to halt student loan forgiveness
The Iowa State Fair
Iowa State Fair CEO announces retirement
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast