Inmate escapes on work release in Linn County

Brent Lee Robinson
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 21-year-old who was convicted of Robbery in the 2nd Degree failed to report back to the Hope House Residential Facility as required yesterday.

Brent Lee Robinson was admitted to the work release facility on August 11th, 2022. He is 6′3″ and weighs 201 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact local police.

Univ. of Iowa food pantry struggle to keep diverse food options on shelves
