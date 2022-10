CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Strong winds move across the state. This will continue to bring down colder air for the end of the week. Highs fall into the 50s with lows dropping into the 30s. After a brief uptick in temperature on Saturday a reinforcing shot of cold air moves in. Look for the 40s and 20s to be common early next week. Have a great night!

